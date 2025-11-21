Texans Defense Stifles Josh Allen and the Bills in 23–19 Victory

In a primetime showcase that pitted one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses against the league’s top-ranked defense, it was the Houston Texans who emerged with a statement victory. Their 23–19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night reaffirmed what the numbers had already suggested: Houston’s defense is playing at a championship level.

Buffalo entered the game averaging 29.2 points per contest, fueled by reigning MVP Josh Allen, who accounted for six touchdowns in the Bills’ 44–32 win over Tampa Bay just a week earlier. But Houston’s defense—allowing an NFL-low 16.4 points and 258 yards per game—rose to the occasion. The Texans sacked Allen eight times, tying a franchise single-game record, and pressured him relentlessly on a third of his dropbacks. Safety Calen Bullock delivered the performance of his young career, forcing three turnovers, including the game-sealing interception with 24 seconds remaining.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

“We definitely got the best defense in the league,” linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said. “You just got to put it on tape every day.”

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Even when Houston briefly wavered—allowing an improbable fourth-and-27 conversion on a hook-and-ladder—Bullock quickly restored control. His second interception halted Buffalo’s final drive and secured the win, earning him a game ball from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Bullock’s breakout night could have been even bigger; a pick-six was wiped out by a penalty. Still, he became the first player since 2024 to record two interceptions and a forced fumble in a single game, and now ranks third in the NFL in interceptions since last season.

Houston’s defensive front, led by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, also played lights out, combining for 4.5 sacks and consistently collapsing the pocket.

Now 6–5, the Texans have a 35% playoff chance according to ESPN Analytics. Their next challenge—a crucial Week 13 matchup against the 8–2 Indianapolis Colts—could determine whether Houston’s early-season resilience turns into a legitimate playoff push.

“We have that mindset, that we are the best every time we step out there,” Bullock said.

And on Thursday night, they looked exactly that.

Texans Defense Stifles Josh Allen and the Bills in 23–19 Victory was originally published on theboxhouston.com