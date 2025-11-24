Listen Live
Donald Glover Forced To Cancel Last Tour

Donald Glover reveals he was forced to cancel last tour after suffering stroke and series of health issues

Published on November 24, 2025

Childish Gambino recently revealed that he suffered a stroke while on tour, as well as being diagnosed with a heart issue and breaking his foot. He opened up about his health struggles during a performance at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. Gambino underwent two surgeries to address a hole in his heart and reflected on the life-threatening setbacks he faced. The artist had to cancel the remainder of his New World Tour to focus on his physical health, marking his return to the stage at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

