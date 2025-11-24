Listen Live
Erykah Badu Stops Show, Calls Out Fans

Erykah Badu Gives Soul, **** Talking, & A Whole Lot of Ass

Published on November 24, 2025

Erykah Badu In Concert - Detroit, MI
Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Erykah Badu stopped a recent concert mid-performance to call out front-row audience members for not engaging, demanding they stand up and participate. In a viral clip, Badu halted the music and directly addressed the crowd, singling out individuals who were not showing energy. Fans online praised Badu for protecting her vibe and demanding participation, with some joking that getting called out by her might be a spiritual awakening. The incident showcased Badu’s willingness to set the tone and engage with her audience to ensure a lively performance.

