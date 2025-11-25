Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes (Thanksgiving Edition)
Here’s a killer twice-baked potato recipe, ultra-creamy, perfectly seasoned, and guaranteed to disappear at Thanksgiving. This version hits that steakhouse-level richness without being heavy or gummy.
Serves: 6–8
Total Time: 1 hr 30 min
Ingredients:
6 large russet potatoes (look for ones similar in size)
6 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
½ to ¾ cup sour cream (start with ½, add more to taste)
½ cup whole milk or heavy cream (warm it, makes them extra creamy)
1 ½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
4 – 6 slices cooked bacon, crumbled (optional but amazing)
3 green onions, sliced
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
½ – 1 tsp salt (taste and adjust)
½ tsp black pepper
Optional: ¼ cup grated parmesan for a savory kick
Instructions
1. Bake the potatoes
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Scrub potatoes, dry and poke each a few times with a fork.
Rub lightly with oil + sprinkle with salt.
Bake 1 hour or until very tender.
2. Scoop & mix the filling
Let potatoes cool slightly and then cut each in half lengthwise.
Carefully scoop out the centers into a bowl, while leaving ¼-inch of potato shell so they don’t collapse.
Add butter, warm milk/cream, sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder and salt+pepper.
Mash until fluffy, don’t overwork it.
Fold in 1 cup cheddar, bacon and green onions.
Taste and adjust seasoning (this is where most recipes fall short).
3. Stuff & bake again
Pack the creamy filling back into each shell.
Top with the remaining ½ cup cheddar (and parmesan if using).
Bake at 375°F for 20–25 minutes, until the tops are golden and the cheese melts beautifully.
Enjoy!
