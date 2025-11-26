A List of Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day in Houston

Source: fortyforks / Getty Images

For many, Thanksgiving Day is holiday prime for gathering with family and friends, while eating turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more – and maybe watching a little football too.

For those who may not celebrate the holiday, or are looking for alternative plans away from home’s dinner table, here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in the Houston area, and some that are closed:

Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Cheesecake Factory

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Chipotle

Firehouse Subs

First Watch

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Olive Garden

Raising Canes

Shake Shack

Subway*

Texas Roadhouse

*some locations may be open, as Subway stores are independently owned.