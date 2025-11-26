A List of Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day in Houston
For many, Thanksgiving Day is holiday prime for gathering with family and friends, while eating turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more – and maybe watching a little football too.
TRENDING: Get $500 For The Holidays with Our Single Parents Shopping Spree
For those who may not celebrate the holiday, or are looking for alternative plans away from home’s dinner table, here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in the Houston area, and some that are closed:
Closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili’s
- Chipotle
- Firehouse Subs
- First Watch
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Panera Bread
- Panda Express
- Olive Garden
- Raising Canes
- Shake Shack
- Subway*
- Texas Roadhouse
*some locations may be open, as Subway stores are independently owned.
Open on Thanksgiving Day
Applebee’s
Select stores will be open, and hours may vary.
Arby’s
Most Arby’s stores will be open, but store hours could potentially vary.
Benihana
Some stores will be open, offering a special Thanksgiving prix fixe menu.
Brenner’s on the Bayou
Brenner’s Thankgiving Day meals begin at 5pm.
Burger King
Most store locations should be open, but hours may vary.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel stores will be open, but hours may vary.
Del Frisco’s Grille
Del Frisco’s Grille will be offering a Thanksgiving prix fixe menu.
Denny’s
Most locations will be open, but hours could vary.
Dunkin’
Many locations will be open, but hours may vary.
Esther’s Cajun Cafe
Eshter’s will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11a-4p.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood will be serving Thanksgiving turkey dinner between 11AM and 8PM.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Starting at 11AM all locations will be serving a two-course Thanksgiving meal.
Fogo de Chao
At select locations, Fogo de Chao will be offering traditional Thanksgiving dishes .
Golden Corral Buffet & Grill
All locations are expected to be open from 11AM to 4PM.
IHOP
Open, but hours may vary.
Jack in the box
Most stores will be open.
Jimmy John’s
Most locations will be open, but hours may vary.
Maggiano’s Little Italy
All stores will be open until 8PM, offering a special Thanksgiving menu.
McDonald’s
Some store locations will be open, and hours could vary.
Mikki’s Soul Food Cafe
Mikki’s will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11am-4pm at all three locations
Monarch at Hotel Zaza
With a reservation, you could enjoy a three-course meal on Thanksgiving.
Morton’s Steakhouse
Open and offering a four-course meal on Thanksgiving.
Perry’s Steakhouse
Perry’s will be open from 11am to 9pm.
Popeyes
Most stores will be open, but hours could vary.
Rainbow Lodge
Open from 11AM to 7:30PM, featuring a special Thanksgiving menu.
Shipley’s
Most stores will be open.
Starbucks
Most stores will be open, but hours may vary.
Taco Bell
Most stores will be open, but hours and locations may vary.
Taquerias Arandas
Every location should be open. Make sure to verify store hours.
Turner’s Cut
Turner’s Cut is open from 3pm to 9m Thanksgiving Day.
Waffle House
Most stores will be open, but hours may vary.
Wendy’s
Stores will be open.
Whataburger
Stores will be open.
A List of Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com