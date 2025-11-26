Listen Live
Food & Drink

A List of Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day in Houston

Published on November 26, 2025

Roasted turkey for family Thanksgiving dinner
Source: fortyforks / Getty Images

For many, Thanksgiving Day is holiday prime for gathering with family and friends, while eating turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more – and maybe watching a little football too.

For those who may not celebrate the holiday, or are looking for alternative plans away from home’s dinner table, here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in the Houston area, and some that are closed:

Closed on Thanksgiving Day

  • Cheesecake Factory
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Chili’s
  • Chipotle
  • Firehouse Subs
  • First Watch
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
  • Panera Bread
  • Panda Express
  • Olive Garden
  • Raising Canes
  • Shake Shack
  • Subway*
  • Texas Roadhouse

*some locations may be open, as Subway stores are independently owned.

Open on Thanksgiving Day

Applebee’s

Shooting:
Source: Getty Images

Select stores will be open, and hours may vary.

Arby’s

Most Arby’s stores will be open, but store hours could potentially vary.

Benihana

Some stores will be open, offering a special Thanksgiving prix fixe menu.

Brenner’s on the Bayou

Brenner’s Thankgiving Day meals begin at 5pm.

Burger King

Most store locations should be open, but hours may vary.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Valentine's Day proposal
Source: Getty Images

Cracker Barrel stores will be open, but hours may vary.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco’s Grille will be offering a Thanksgiving prix fixe menu.

Denny’s

Most locations will be open, but hours could vary.

Dunkin’

Many locations will be open, but hours may vary.

Esther’s Cajun Cafe

Eshter’s will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11a-4p.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood will be serving Thanksgiving turkey dinner between 11AM and 8PM.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Starting at 11AM all locations will be serving a two-course Thanksgiving meal.

Fogo de Chao

At select locations, Fogo de Chao will be offering traditional Thanksgiving dishes .

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

All locations are expected to be open from 11AM to 4PM.

IHOP

National Pancake Day deals
Source:Getty Images

Open, but hours may vary.

Jack in the box

Most stores will be open.

Jimmy John’s

Most locations will be open, but hours may vary.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

All stores will be open until 8PM, offering a special Thanksgiving menu.

McDonald’s

You can get a free cheeseburger Thursday and Friday
Source: Getty Images

Some store locations will be open, and hours could vary.

Mikki’s Soul Food Cafe

Mikki’s will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11am-4pm at all three locations

Monarch at Hotel Zaza

With a reservation, you could enjoy a three-course meal on Thanksgiving.

Morton’s Steakhouse

Open and offering a four-course meal on Thanksgiving.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s will be open from 11am to 9pm.

Popeyes

Most stores will be open, but hours could vary.

Rainbow Lodge

Open from 11AM to 7:30PM, featuring a special Thanksgiving menu.

Shipley’s

Most stores will be open.

Starbucks

Partnership
Source: Getty Images

Most stores will be open, but hours may vary.

Taco Bell

Most stores will be open, but hours and locations may vary.

Taquerias Arandas

Every location should be open. Make sure to verify store hours.

Turner’s Cut

Turner’s Cut is open from 3pm to 9m Thanksgiving Day.

Waffle House

Most stores will be open, but hours may vary.

Wendy’s

CDC: E. coli outbreak possibly linked to lettuce at Wendy’s in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania
Source: Getty Images

Stores will be open.

Whataburger

Stores will be open.

A List of Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com

