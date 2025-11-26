4 Topics You Should Absolutely Avoid
Here are four topics you should absolutely avoid at the Thanksgiving table if you want dinner to stay peaceful, the gravy to stay unspilled and Aunt Linda to not storm out with a slice of pie:
1. Politics (All of It. Every Angle. Every Party.)
It doesn’t matter who’s running, who’s winning or who’s on “your side.” The second someone mentions elections, policies or debates, the mashed potatoes start getting tense. Thanksgiving is about turkey, not turmoil.
2. Money, Debt, and Anyone’s Financial Situation
Talking about who bought what, who makes what or who owes what is a guaranteed fast track to awkward silence. Nobody wants their credit score served alongside the stuffing.
3. Parenting, Weight, or Appearance Critiques
Avoid comments like “Should you be eating that?” or “When are you having kids?” or “Wow, you’ve… changed.” These are the conversational equivalent of stepping on a rake. Don’t do it.
4. Relationship Status or Drama
Whether someone is single, divorced, “working on it” or bringing a date who may or may not know they’re meeting the family today—don’t poke that bear. Let everyone enjoy their plate in peace.
If you stick to safe topics: food, sports, movies, travel and funny family stories, you’ll make it through Thanksgiving without a single dramatic exit or pumpkin-pie passive-aggressive jab.
