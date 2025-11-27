Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner: Celeb Couples Celebrating Their First Thanksgiving Together

Celeb Couples Celebrating First Thanksgiving Together In 2025
- New couples navigate holiday milestones, from meeting in-laws to gravy-making.
- Teyana & Aaron's creative collab, Megan & Klay's public debut, Cardi & Stefon's baby.
- Paige & Azzi's longtime friendship turns to romance, A'ja & Bam's Olympic connection.
The turkey’s roasting, the pies are cooling, and cuffing season is in full swing! Spending the holidays side-by-side is a major milestone for any duo — especially brand-new couples — which means this festive season can bring both cozy moments and unexpected chaos. From meeting the in-laws for the first time to discovering who can make gravy from scratch, plenty of celebs are about to learn some revealing new truths about their partners.
Take a look at the celebrity couples celebrating their very first Thanksgiving together in 2025:
Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre
Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have been in a public relationship since early 2025, confirming their romance in June 2025. The pair first sparked dating rumors in February 2025, making their relationship official with a social media post on Pierre’s birthday. Their connection is not only romantic, but creative, collaborating on Taylor’s visual album, Escape Room, and the music video for her song “Long Time.” The couple made their red carpet debut in September 2025.
Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson confirmed their relationship in July 2025, shortly after dating rumors began. They “hard-launched” their relationship on social media and made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in July 2025. While they only went public with their relationship recently, many fans think they’ve been together for much longer as they appear to be living together and have frequently supported each other at events and on social media.
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been in a relationship since late 2024, though their romance only became public in early 2025. The couple has faced their fair share of controversy since going public, since Cardi is going through a divorce, but they’ve stayed strong, nonetheless. They announced the birth of their first child together, a baby boy, on November 13, 2025.
Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd
After multiple soft launches and lots of speculation, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd finally hard-launched. On June 21, Azzi posted a selfie on her Instagram story with a phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend,” confirming what fans had been thinking for a long time. The ballers met as teens when they were both trying out for point guard on the USA Basketball U16 team, and over the years, their chemistry has gone from friends to lovers.
A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo
A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo’s relationship began with rumors in the summer of 2024 and was confirmed by early 2025 through public support and subtle hints. The timeline of their union includes being seen together at the 2024 Olympics, Adebayo supporting Wilson’s scoring record, and Wilson playfully calling him her “favorite Olympian” in early 2025. Wilson finally confirmed their relationship in late through her 2025 Cosmopolitan cover story.
Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez
Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez’s relationship began in May 2025, with early signs of romance emerging from sightings in London and Cancun. That was followed by some PDA in July 2025 and a “hard launch” on Instagram in November 2025 after attending the Baby2Baby Gala together.
Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles
Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles first sparked dating rumors when they were seen kissing in London and out together in Rome in late August 2025. Sources spoke about their potential as a couple, but noted that they are just spending time together and aren’t in a defined relationship.
Tyga & Madelaine Petsch
Tyga and Madelaine Petsch began dating around February 2025 after reportedly meeting in November 2024. Their relationship became public through sightings at events like a Lakers game in February and a Vanity Fair party in late February, followed by Petsch “soft-launching” their romance on Instagram in April 2025.
