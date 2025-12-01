MAJIC 102.1 Has Your Last-Minute Christmas Gifts!

Source: Majic 102.1 / Cricket Wireless

The holiday countdown is officially on, and if you’re still hunting for the perfect presents, Majic 102.1 has you covered with our biggest last-minute Christmas giveaway of the season! No stressing over shipping delays or packed stores—we’ve already filled our Christmas tree with gifts you’ll love, and all you have to do is enter.

Sign up for your chance to win amazing prizes, including 65″ TVs, Beats Solo Buds, air fryers, foot massagers, waterproof Bluetooth speakers, and more. Whether you’re looking to surprise a loved one or treat yourself after a long year, there’s something under our tree for everyone. Plus, our friends at Cricket Wireless are adding a little holiday cheer with Christmas Cash, perfect for last-minute shopping or kicking off the new year right.

And once you enter, make sure you’re tuned in starting Monday, December 8th. That’s when Kandi Eastman and Madd Hatta will be calling lucky listeners to claim their gifts live on Majic 102.1. If your phone rings, you’re headed to our Last-Minute Christmas Party to pick up your prize and celebrate the season with the Majic family.

The Last Minute Christmas Gifts is powered by Def Jam, Republic Records, RCA Records, Epic Records, Interscope Capitol Label Group, and Majic 102.1… Where R&B Lives!!!

Don’t wait! Enter now and keep it locked on Majic 102.1 for your chance to win big this Christmas!