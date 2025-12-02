Cease & Desist Sent to Netflix for Diddy Docuseries

Source: Netflix / Netflix

On the eve of the release of 50 Cent’s new Netflix docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs sent a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix, calling the project a “shameful hit piece.” The series, produced by 50 Cent and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, features never-before-seen footage of Combs during his federal trial this summer. Diddy’s legal team claims the series is unfair and illegal, stating that no rights in the footage were transferred to Netflix. The trailer includes intense scenes of Combs before his trial decision and interactions with fans in Harlem. Combs’ team also criticized Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for allowing the series to be made by 50 Cent, whom they describe as Combs’ longtime adversary.