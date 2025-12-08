Paramount Ups Offer for Warner Bros.

Source: Cheng Xin / Getty

Paramount Global has made a $108 billion all-cash offer to acquire Warner Brothers Discovery, surpassing Netflix’s $83 billion deal announced last Friday. The Ellisons, who own Paramount, aim to create a Hollywood powerhouse to compete with major streamers like Netflix, Amazon, Apple, and Disney. The Ellisons’ ties to President Trump could influence regulatory approval of the acquisition. Trump’s response to the potential deal remains uncertain, with some senators opposing it and Trump criticizing CBS News for its coverage.