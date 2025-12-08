Eagles Add Support Bunny To Locker Room After Saquon Barkley Said Vibes Were “Awful,” Social Media Reacts

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Out of all the NFL storylines in one of the most dramatic seasons in NFL history, bet you didn’t think a support bunny would be among them. But thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles, we now have a new plot twist. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles have struggled lately, losing to heated rivals the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

They just lost to the Chicago Bears, the team’s second loss in a row. A portion of the game was shown in the first episode of Hard Knocks In-Season: The NFC East, showing receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Jalen Hurts reacting to a miscue between them that led to a dropped pass.

But even if the Eagles lose every game the rest of the way, they will still likely win the division, as they remain the second seed in the NFC East behind the Bears. Injuries have ravaged the division and includes the Dallas Cowboys, the most storied team in the league not to win an NFC title since…1996.

But that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t need a boost, given its loyal but toxic fanbase, who have been crashing out over the losses and the team’s tepid post-Super Bowl offense, which currently ranks 24/25th in total yards, 28th in passing yards, and 17th in rushing yards. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who has united the city in calling for his firing, had his house egged.

Sure, some fans went a little overboard, but the offensive struggle is real.

Superstar Saquon Barkley ran for 2,005 yards during the 2024-25 season but will barely break the thousand-yard mark this season. The relevant statistic here is that last year he had 5.8 yards per rush, ranking second in the league, and this year, he’s at 3.7, putting him at a woeful 36th place. (Some fans believe he’s been jinxed since he golfed with Trump, but only Nick Bosa knows for sure…inside joke, if you get it, you get it).

Enter the Vibes Bunny, which the Eagles say was brought into the locker room to bring some good vibes the team’s way. It was placed by Barkley’s locker, something he says he didn’t approve but is OK with if it can help improve the team’s fortunes on the road back to the Super Bowl. Barkley acknowledged that the game day energy definitely needed improvement.

“During games? Honestly, I think it’s been awful,” he told the media this week. “I think if you ask anybody, if they’re being honest, we’d all agree on that. Most importantly, I think the energy in practice, in walkthroughs, in meetings, has been great. Now we got to carry that to game day. So all the stuff has been great, and now we need to make sure on game day, the energy is high and we execute and we make plays. The rest will take care of itself.”

Backup running back AJ Dillon is credited with installing the leftover Easter Bunny, encouraging a new attitude among the team and maybe its disgruntled fan base as well.

“I was told that it’s a vibes bunny,” Barkley said. “And the vibes are high.”

The Eagles play the Chargers on Monday Night Football, so we’ll see just how high the vibes are if the team takes another L. In 2023, the Eagles had a 10-1 record, then lost six of their last seven, ultimately bowing out to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. Of course, the next season they learned from their mistakes and won Super Bowl LIX. So there’s still hope in Eagles world.

Plenty of fans showed up in L.A. to support the team. Salty, but loyal.

But rabbits and all, the Eagles faithful just want to see the team win. (Writer acknowledges pro-Eagles bias here.) It’s still Go Birds DH.



See social media’s reaction the giant bunny below.