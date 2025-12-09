Listen Live
Close
Contests

The Action Bible: Win The Bestselling Illustrated Bible for Kids!

Published on December 9, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Action Bible
Source: The Action Bible / General

If you are looking to give a great gift for your child or grandchild, consider giving them the #1 selling Bible, The Action Bible. Action pack stories and illustrations help engage kids and teens; and help them to better understand the stories of the Bible. The Action Bible is a perfect gift for Christmas. Purchase your Action Bible, now at a great price, wherever books are sold.

REGISTER TO WIN A COPY BY COMPLETING THE FORM BELOW

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close