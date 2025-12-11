Win Passes to the ZydeSoul Houston Xmas Jam! Coming December 23

Source: Majic 102.1 / General

Walter D is bringing the holiday heat to Houston with his ZydeSoul Houston Xmas Jam on December 23, 2025. The festive celebration will take over The Rockhouse, located at 6025 Richmond Ave, with doors opening at 7 p.m. This high-energy Christmas showcase blends the soulful rhythms of zydeco with holiday flair, creating a night of nonstop music, dancing, and seasonal fun. The event also promises surprise guests, adding even more excitement to an already stacked holiday lineup.

This year’s ZydeSoul Jam features an impressive roster of performers, including Chrissy Luv, Keyun, Ciddi Boi, Leroy Allen, Choppa Law, Hoolywood Hayes, M Cally, T Dash, and Brian Jack. Fans will also be treated to a special performance by the legendary R&B group H-Town, making the celebration even more unforgettable. With a mix of hometown talent, zydeco grooves, and holiday spirit, the 2025 ZydeSoul Houston Xmas Jam is set to be one of the season’s most anticipated events.

