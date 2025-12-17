Listen Live
Rapper Minaj vs Governor Newsome

Nicki Minaj blasts Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom over trans kids comments

Published on December 17, 2025
The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025
Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

Rapper Nicki Minaj criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom for supporting children identifying as trans, suggesting it could hurt his presidential chances. Newsom has faced backlash for his views on trans issues, including allowing trans individuals to compete in sports. Minaj mocked Newsom on social media, calling him out for his stance on trans issues and religious freedom. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also criticized Newsom for his comments, defending his son’s gender identity.

