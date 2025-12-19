Barack’s Lists Favorites from 2025

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Former US President Barack Obama has shared his list of favourite films, books, and songs of 2025 on social media. The list includes films like ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners,’ and ‘Hamnet,’ featuring actors such as Michael B Jordan and Leonardo DiCaprio. Obama’s music picks include songs by Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA, while his book selections feature titles like Michelle Obama’s ‘The Look’ and Beth Macy’s memoir. This tradition of sharing his favorites has been ongoing for many years.



