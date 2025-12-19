Listen Live
Entertainment

Barack’s Lists Favorites from 2025

Barack Obama's playlist: Kendrick Lamar, 'Sinners' on list

Published on December 19, 2025
Former US President Barack Obama in New Jersey
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Former US President Barack Obama has shared his list of favourite films, books, and songs of 2025 on social media. The list includes films like ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners,’ and ‘Hamnet,’ featuring actors such as Michael B Jordan and Leonardo DiCaprio. Obama’s music picks include songs by Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA, while his book selections feature titles like Michelle Obama’s ‘The Look’ and Beth Macy’s memoir. This tradition of sharing his favorites has been ongoing for many years.


