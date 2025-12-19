The Weeknd: $1 Billion Man

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, has entered into a new business partnership with Lyric Capital Group, which involves an investment in his music catalog up to 2025. The deal ensures that The Weeknd retains creative control and ownership of his catalog while establishing a new business model. The $1 billion catalog deal covers his music masters and publishing, excluding future releases, and is considered one of the most significant single-artist catalog acquisitions. The collaboration aims to change the way artists view their assets and music legacy, with The Weeknd’s team expressing excitement about the innovative partnership.