The 20 Best R&B Albums of 2025

2025 was a standout year for R&B music, with a resurgence of the genre’s popularity and diversity. The year saw a wealth of new talent and established stars releasing albums that spanned traditional, blues, contemporary, alternative, and experimental styles. Notable releases included works from rising talents like FLO, kwn, Elmiene, and Odeal, as well as breakthroughs from artists like Leon Thomas and Mariah the Scientist. The year also featured standout projects from artists like KeiyaA, Isley-Rose, Sailorrr, Khamari, and Madison McFerrin, showcasing the genre’s range and innovation. Additionally, established artists like SZA, Summer Walker, and Drake continued to make waves with their music, solidifying R&B’s place in the mainstream music landscape.