Listen Live
Close
Music

The 20 Best R&B Albums of 2025

The 20 Best R&B Albums of 2025

Billboard Staff Picks 20 Best R&B Albums of 2025

Published on December 19, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Giveon: Dear Beloved, The Tour - Charlotte, NC
Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

2025 was a standout year for R&B music, with a resurgence of the genre’s popularity and diversity. The year saw a wealth of new talent and established stars releasing albums that spanned traditional, blues, contemporary, alternative, and experimental styles. Notable releases included works from rising talents like FLO, kwn, Elmiene, and Odeal, as well as breakthroughs from artists like Leon Thomas and Mariah the Scientist. The year also featured standout projects from artists like KeiyaA, Isley-Rose, Sailorrr, Khamari, and Madison McFerrin, showcasing the genre’s range and innovation. Additionally, established artists like SZA, Summer Walker, and Drake continued to make waves with their music, solidifying R&B’s place in the mainstream music landscape.

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close