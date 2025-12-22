Kerry Kennedy Reveals Immigrant Issues, Magic Johnson Weighs In

Kerry Kennedy witnesses abuses in U.S. immigration detention facilities.

Magic Johnson emphasizes economic opportunity as key to community health.

Ripple of Hope Gala honors leaders like Stephen Colbert for speaking truth to power.

Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy—the former U.S. Attorney General who was assassinated during his presidential campaign—is raising the alarm about the treatment of immigrants in U.S. detention facilities. As president of the newly renamed Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center, she shared with radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers at their “Ripple of Hope Award Gala,” some of the abuses she has witnessed firsthand:

“I toured tons of immigration facilities throughout Louisiana, terrible abuses, withholding medical care from somebody who’s suffering from cancer for over six months ….we have about a dozen cases of women and transgender people who’ve been sexually assaulted and raped in those facilities. We have cases of immigration authorities sending asylum applications and people back to the governments they are escaping, which is extremely dangerous for them.”

Kennedy’s remarks carried additional weight given her beef with brother, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who serves in the Trump administration, saying in past comments she was “outraged and disgusted by my brother’s gaudy and obscene embrace of Donald Trump” and that he “set fire to my father’s memory.”

Kennedy announced the nonprofit’s renaming to the Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center, honoring her mother’s foundational role and confirmed she will step down as president at the end of 2026, though she will remain on the board. Joseph P. Kennedy, president of Citizens Energy and former Congressman, will serve alongside Frank Baker, co-founder and managing partner of Siris Capital Group LLC as board cochairs

The gala drew nearly 1,000 attendees, including Robert De Niro, Mark Hamill, Alfre Woodard, Luis Guzman and Governor Janet Mills, to celebrate the 2025 Ripple of Hope laureates: Stephen Colbert, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Darren Walker, and Martin Cabrera Jr.Colbert’s award carried particular resonance given the political pressures he faced during the Trump era, including being fired, highlighting the risks of speaking truth to power.

Magic Johnson described the organization as “an important voice for the voiceless.”

The NBA superstar, philanthropist and businessman, emphasized economic opportunity as a cornerstone of community health. “If we want real change,” he said, “we have to invest in the neighborhoods that have been ignored for far too long. Ownership matters. Access matters. Representation matters.”

MAGIC ON THE NBA MVP

Before the event, he spilled a little tea with Radio One on the NBA’s current MVP contenders:

“Probably Yoki (Nikola Jokić) . Luka from the Lakers is playing like an MVP. And you got Ish, and Shai from Oklahoma City and even Brunson from the Knicks.”

When asked who could match him, he said:

“LeBron is doing his thing. Steph (Curry), those are the two guys that’s matching me.”

And on the GOAT conversation.

“LeBron is definitely in that conversation. Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Those are the guys.”

When asked about his “bad habit,” Johnson laughed:

“My bad habit is sweets.”

COOKIE IS MY FOUNDATION

Nothing is sweeter than his 34-year marriage to Cookie, which he described as the foundation for his life and career:

“We have date nights. Go to the movies, hold hands. I’ve been a businessman for almost 40 years. Guess what? She supported that. So that’s what it’s about. You got to support each other. And then keep everybody out your relationship. Always remember to make yours yours. Don’t try to be like somebody else. Cookie. And I never try to be like somebody else.”

He plans to spend the holidays with Cookie, EJ, their children, and grandchildren Avery and Gigi, a quiet reminder that even amid work for global justice, family remains central.

The gala reflected the breadth of the Kennedy Human Rights’ mission in fighting for human rights and championing people who courageously raise their voices against injustice.

