Source: Taras Grebinets / Getty

It happens to all of us, getting a not-so-great gift during the holidays. Whether it is a kitchen appliance you already own or an obnoxiously colored sweater that just isn’t your style, you take it with fake excitement to not disappoint your loved ones. While you can’t always avoid getting certain presents for the holiday season, you at least are thankful for the receipt that’s buried at the bottom of the bag, just in case you need to return it.

“The No. 1 reason for returns is that you got the wrong size,” Bobby Ghoshal, CEO and co-founder of Dupe.com told Axios. “People are really particular about how their items fit.”

Some gift categories consistently top return lists.

Clothing and footwear—including sweaters, shoes, socks and other wearables—are among the most frequently returned items because of sizing, fit and style mismatches, making them notoriously difficult to gift. Accessories like hats, scarves and jewelry also miss the mark often.

Electronics and gadgets follow closely, as duplicates, incompatible devices or post-holiday discounts prompt exchanges.

Also, data from earlier seasonal lists also underscores the trend: popular unwanted gifts in 2019 included shoes, kitchen appliances, video games, sweets, candles, athletic apparel, DVDs, toddler clothes, glassware and makeup—many of which ended up back on shelves or resale platforms after the holidays.

Top Returned Gifts After Christmas Holiday was originally published on hiphopnc.com