Giannis Antetokounmpo Causes Chaos & Debate With Windmill Dunk In Garbage Time

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Milwaukee Bucks currently have a 13-19 record, and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rocky relationship with the team is reaching peak levels of disdain.

Last night, the Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls, and despite them gliding to an easy 112-103 win, the game ended with some huffing and puffing because Antetokounmpo broke an unwritten rule of basketball: showboating.

In the last few seconds of the game, when it was already a guaranteed win while up seven points, Antetokounmpo broke away and did a windmill dunk. It’s considered bad showmanship when simply dribbling it out or taking a layup would have been more suitable.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Bulls refused to tolerate the disrespect on their home turf. Things got rowdy after the final whistle when Nikola Vučević bumped into Antetokounmpo on the court, and Coby White followed suit. Eventually, both teams’ benches were emptied, but aside from a few shoves, it resulted in players just jawing off at each other.

Despite the win, after the game, Antetokounmpo took issue with his team’s positioning so far this season.

“What, we’re 11th in the East? Are we 11th in the East or 12th? 11th? Just gotta keep finding our identity. And if that is to get a little bit of scrappy at the end, so be it,” Antetokounmpo said. “Like, we’re not the champs. Why should we play the clock out and have respect and fair play? Like we’re fighting for our lives right now. This is real talk, I’ve been 13 years in the league, if we keep on losing, brother, probably half of the team’s not gonna be here.”

He continued, We’re not going to make the playoffs (in 11th). Like, I really don’t care. At the end of the day, I just want to be available, be healthy, and help my team win. And if that’s what has to happen for them – everybody – to wake up and understand like we’re fighting for our lives and we gotta get our hands dirty, so be it.”

Vučević was asked about the dunk after the game too, and chalked it up to Antetokounmpo being upset with his current trade value… or lack thereof.

“I’m assuming Giannis was mad about that report that came out the Bulls didn’t want to trade for him,” Vučević said.

As Antetokounmpo continues to have a miserable season and the February trade deadline looms, we may see more out-of-character moments from the star.

See social media’s reaction below.