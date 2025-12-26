Source: Reach Media / Radio One When it comes to keeping our community informed and ready for action, few voices resonate quite like Sybil Wilkes. A trusted veteran in broadcasting, Wilkes has always been a beacon of truth, cutting through the noise to deliver the stories that impact Black America directly. In her latest segment, Wilkes covers critical global events, practical financial advice, moments of inspiration, and a powerful look back at Black history. Here’s a recap of what’s important for you today. ✕

Deadly Strikes Against ISIS President Trump announced that the United States conducted deadly strikes against ISIS militants located in northwest Nigeria. The action was reportedly taken in response to the group's targeting of Christians in the region. The President stated that the strikes followed previous warnings issued to the militants. This military operation was confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also noted that the U.S. coordinated with the Nigerian government to carry out the mission, highlighting a cooperative effort in the fight against terrorism.

Practical Advice for Getting Your Finances in Order for 2026 With the new year approaching, managing money effectively is a top priority for many. The segment highlighted the usefulness of financial apps designed to help track spending, organize savings goals, and simplify our financial lives. After a review of several popular tools, WalletHub was recommended as a standout all-in-one option, particularly for those transitioning from the now-defunct Mint app. WalletHub provides spending analysis, bill payment alerts, and credit score monitoring, with a robust free version that meets most users' needs.

Good News Front Despite facing war, natural disasters, and widespread hardship, people around the globe found moments of profound joy. These touching photos showed weddings taking place amidst floods, dancing in bomb shelters, and children playing in ruined cities. The images serve as a beautiful reminder that joy and celebration can persevere even in the most challenging circumstances, connecting us through shared human experience.