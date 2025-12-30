Stephen Miller’s Racist Revision Of US Backfires Online

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Donald Trump’s Cabinet member Stephen Miller unleashed a racist post on social media envisioning the nation without immigrants, which was met with a slew of posts demolishing his premise. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Miller posed the question: “So why doesn’t the modern world look like our ancestors imagined it?”

He continued, “Because America (and the West) spent subsequent generations engaged in a vast, consuming project of self-loathing, self-denigration and the redistribution of our national resources to the states and peoples of the undeveloped world.”

The Deputy Chief of Staff continued his bigoted tirade with a follow-up post, writing: “Someone should write an alternate historical novel where Americans are the first to master the automobile, the first in flight, the first to harness the atom, the first to land on the moon — but just keep going and never open our borders to the entire third world for sixty years.”

Miller, who is a descendant of Jewish great-grandparents who escaped pogroms targeting them in Russia, has been identified as a key force behind the severe immigration policies of Trump. In recent months, he has been highly vocal about barring immigrants from the U.S. entirely and stripping those naturalized of citizenship.

His posts brought him severe backlash, beginning with choice words from conservative observer and author Charlie Sykes. “I hope Stephen Miller goes on tweeting, because it exposes not merely his rancid bigotry (which was known), but also his invincible ignorance, because it turns out that this twisted homunculus — the evil genius behind Trump’s mass deportations — is actually as dumb as a box of hair,” he wrote.