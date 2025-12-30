10 Songs to Know By Late Gospel Innovator Richard Smallwood

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Richard Smallwood, gospel innovator and eight-time Grammy-nominated artist, has died. He was 77 years old.

Family of Smallwood confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday, Dec. 30. According to Variety, Smallwood passed away from complications from kidney failure at the Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Maryland.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of world-renowned artist, songwriter, and musician, Richard Smallwood,” the post said. “The family asks that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, while helping to celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and the gifts he unselfishly shared with the world.”

A graduate of Howard University, Smallwood established the Richard Smallwood Singers in and released their debut in 1982. The group created a “distinct sound that caught on with middle class, mostly black Christian young adults,” according to an excerpt received by USA Today. He later formed his backing choir, Visions, which has released several albums up until the late 2010s.

Throughout his career, Smallwood has molded himself as a powerhouse within the gospel genre. He has gone on to compose iconic, recognizable songs in the genre, with covers from artists such as Whitney Houston, and Destiny’s Child.

“World-class composer, pianist and arranger, Richard Smallwood has clearly and solidly changed the face of black gospel music,” the Gospel Music Association said. “His impeccable blend of classical movements with traditional gospel has earned Smallwood many honors in his 20-plus year career, including multiple Dove Awards, Stellar Awards and a Grammy.”

In honor of Smallwood’s passing, we have compiled a list of his legendary songs from his artistry that have reshaped gospel music and are bound to lift your spirits.