Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Split & Social Media Isn’t Surprised

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre are no more.

There’s not much information regarding the breakup, with Page Six only confirming that the reason behind the “split is unclear, but sources say they have gone their separate ways.”

The news marks the end of nearly a year where the two have been linked, after first teasing their relationship back in March. It began when Taylor posted a few black-and-white shots of her getting close to the British-born actor at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscar Gold party.

Then, in May, the rumor mill was ramping up again when Taylor began promoting her Escape Room album with a video that showed her exchanging vows with LaKeith Stanfield, before cutting to her making out with Pierre.

June came and she took to Instagram to wish him a happy 31st birthday by sharing two photos of them, including one of them gazing into each other’s eyes.

Prior to her relationship with Pierre, she was married for eight years to former NBA player Iman Shumpert, which ended in a messy divorce. She made it clear she’s moved on, though, and didn’t want to be entangled in his drama, infamously saying on Instagram Live, “I’m begging y’all to let me get my back blown out in peace, alright, bye!”

Public outings for the new couple continued with a panel for her album, the BET Awards, a Broadway show together, and even a red carpet debut at Taylor’s One Battle After Another film.

While covering InStyle‘s Fall 2025 issue, she even spoke about the qualities she’s gravitated to in Pierre, without confirming they’re in an actual relationship.

“People are praying on your downfall,” she said. “People are praying on the health that you are building. What me and Aaron have is very healthy. It’s very gentle, and it’s very soft, and it’s very kind, and it’s very sweet, and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings that I’ve ever had. And most importantly, it’s so safe. And I don’t want us to be robbed of that. He’s so special to me.”

But this fall, the public appearances began to dwindle, and rumors that the relationship is over are all the pessimists on Twitter needed to downplay it as PR fodder.

