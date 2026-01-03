WASHINGTON, DC — President Trump said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is being brought to justice and will stand trial in the U.S.

Speaking to the nation from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday, the President said U.S. forces captured Maduro and his wife, and both have been indicted on narco-terrorism charges in New York.

The President says the U.S. will be “running” Venezuela until a safe transitional government can be established to protect the American people from the drugs coming from the country.

He also said American oil companies will be fixing the damaged Venezuelan infrastructure in a partnership to make the Venezuelan people independent and rich.

Trump said the operation took place on air, land and sea and not a single American life was lost.

President Trump Confirms U.S. Attack On Venezuela, Maduro Capture was originally published on wibc.com