Rapper G Herbo Pops The Question & More Newly Engaged Celebrity Couples

Love is in the air for these celebrity couples who said “yes” at the end of 2025. From the most recent, G Herbo and Taina to Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns, we’ll be seeing some lavish weddings in the near future.

G Herbo And Taina

G Herbo popped the question to his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his second child, Taina Williams, on New Year’s Eve at a Miami soiree. Taina’s massive rock was a Pristine Jewelers gem. The Chicago rapper shared visuals from the evening on social media with the caption, “last night was 1 of the best days of my life… i manned up i bossed up & i made the smartest decision ever by making @latainax3 sign a death row contract!!! this shit 4 life now🤣🤞🏽 love you mamiiiii &&& s/o to my brothers 4 being by my side and making this shit special 4me @mrrugs @meekmill thanks yall niggas mannn 🫡💯 @pristinejewelers @pristine_jewelers 4 the winn.”

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe earlier this year, Herbo opened up (or hinted) at wanting to get married. “I can’t wait to marry my girl,” he said on Club Shay Shay. “I’m ready to get on one knee right now. I’m ready to go home and propose,” he added. Looks like he’s a man of his word. Congrats!

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns

With the NYC skyline as his backdrop, Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Jordyn Woods with a large, emerald-cut diamond for the ultimate Christmas surprise. The couple, who began dating around 2020 shared the news on social media with the clever caption, “Marry Christmas.”

Ahna Mac And Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Baddies reality TV stars Ahna Mac and her MLB boo, Jazz Chisholm Jr., got engaged, on Christmas, under the Northern Lights for one of the most romantic proposals we’ve ever seen. The petite personality shared images from the moment on Instagram with the caption, “I’m not Da Gurl anymore yallllll I’m DA WIFEEEEEEEE AHHHHHHHHH WTF I CANT STOP CRYING 💍 12.25.25 I love you so much WTF mannnn you tricked me @_jazz3 🥹✨I guess when you know you know & he ain’t playing bout me AHHH WTF😭MS MAC CHISHOLM.”

Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug

Mariah The Scientist will go from “Burning Blue” to something new when she and rapper Young Thug walk down the aisle. Thug proposed to Mariah in December at his “Hometown Hero” benefit concert in Atlanta with “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” plastered on the screen. In a post show interview, Mariah revealed she had a feeling her man was about to propose and she was right.

Congrats to all the couples!

