Trump Shows Off Captured Venezuelan Leader Nicolas Maduro In Nike Tech Suit, Social Media Erupts

Source:

President Donald Trump has confirmed that a “large-scale strike” was carried out in Venezuela Saturday morning, leading to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. According to administration officials, President Maduro will stand trial in the United States on drug and weapons charges.

By way of still developing reports, the United States carried out a strike in the South American nation in the early morning hours of January 3, shocking images of the strike show several structures ablaze in this BBC report, which is following the events in great detail as they occur. Venezuela’s capital city, Caracas, was especially hit hard by the military forces, with the aftermath displaying widespread destruction.

President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share news of the strike and announced an 11 am ET press conference to provide more information on the operation.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A CBS News report confirms that Delta Force, the U.S. Army’s special missions unit, carried out the strike and capture of President Maduro and his wife Cilia. U.S.

Attorney General Pam Bondi backed Trump’s announcement with one of her own, stating that Maduro and his wife have been indicted in the Southern District Court of New York.

Bondi says Maduro has been charged with “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.”

She added, “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

The chronically online president took to Truth Social to prove he was captured with some photo evidence. He posted a photo of Maduro wearing thick sunglasses and headphones, grasping a bottle of water, while strapped into the USS Iwo Jima. But what struck everyone as a surprise was his outfit and the lack of his typical, polished, collared shirt. Instead, Maduro was wearing a complete Nike Tech sweatsuit in gray with a white tee beneath.

The ‘fit made his capture even more shocking, so see the reactions below.