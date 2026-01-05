Win Tickets to Destiny’s Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute

Source: Radio ONE / General

Majic 102.1 is giving you a chance to experience an unforgettable night of R&B nostalgia. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Destiny’s Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute, happening Friday, January 9, 2026 at The Bell Tower on 34th, located at 901 W 34th Street in Houston. The contest runs now through Friday, January 9, 2026, so don’t miss your shot to enjoy a powerful tribute celebrating the music and legacy that defined a generation. Don’t wanna wait to win? Get tickets here: DestinysChild.Com.

ENTER YOUR EMAIL & COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN