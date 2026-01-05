New Bruno Mars Album Coming?

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Bruno Mars recently announced on social media that his new album is complete, marking his first solo project in 10 years. The Grammy-winning artist, known for hits like “24K Magic,” has been focusing on Silk Sonic in recent years. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Mars’ new album, although details such as the release date and featured artists are still unknown. With other artists like Zach Bryan and A$AP Rocky set to release albums in early 2026, it remains to be seen when Mars will drop his highly anticipated project.