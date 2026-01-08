TxDOT Reschedules I-45 North Houston Closures

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

TxDOT provides updates on the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project, including rescheduled closures for the demolition of the Alabama St bridge over I-69. The I-69 northbound entrance ramp from McGowen Street will be closed for repairs, with a detour route in place. Chartres Street closure has been extended for storm sewer installation, while St. Emanuel Street has partially reopened for traffic. Additional closures are in place for sanitary sewer installation until Jan. 31, 2026.