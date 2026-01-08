Listen Live
Close
Local

TxDOT Reschedules I-45 North Houston Closures

TxDOT updates I-45 North Houston project with rescheduled closures and detours

Published on January 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Interstate 45
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

TxDOT provides updates on the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project, including rescheduled closures for the demolition of the Alabama St bridge over I-69. The I-69 northbound entrance ramp from McGowen Street will be closed for repairs, with a detour route in place. Chartres Street closure has been extended for storm sewer installation, while St. Emanuel Street has partially reopened for traffic. Additional closures are in place for sanitary sewer installation until Jan. 31, 2026.

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close