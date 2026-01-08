Destiny’s Child Goes Classical With Candlelight Tribute

Source: Dave Hogan / Getty

Houston, stand up. If you were locked into Magic 102.1 recently, you heard the legendary Madd Hatta chopping it up with the architect behind the biggest girl group of all time, Matthew Knowles. The conversation was heavy on legacy, fatherhood, and a brand-new, sophisticated way to experience the hits that raised a generation. We’re talking about the Destiny’s Child Reimagined Tribute, a one-night-only experience hitting the city this Friday, January 9th.

This isn’t your standard concert experience. Knowles is bringing a wave of elegance to the Bell Tower on 34th. Partnering with the live-entertainment platform Fever, this event flips the script on the DC catalog completely. Imagine the R&B anthems that defined the 2000s—tracks like “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Survivor”—stripped down and rebuilt by a live string quintet, all set against a backdrop of thousands of flickering candles.

“It’s a unique ambiance,” Knowles told Hatta during the interview. “People come out dressed up, chic.”

For the grown folks who have evolved alongside the group, this is the ultimate celebration of that journey. Knowles didn’t just sign off on this project; he personally curated the setlist. He’s looking to offer a different texture to the music we know by heart, ensuring the group’s impact lives on in new forms. “I want to continue the legacy of Destiny’s Child,” he explained on air. “That’s my job as the manager.”

The interview wasn’t without some classic H-Town banter. Hatta pressed Knowles on his long-standing story about the inspiration for the hit song “Survivor”—a tale Knowles insists was sparked by the Madd Hatta Morning Show, despite Hatta’s playful denials and the “truth meter” going off in the studio. Whether you believe the origin story or not, Knowles promised to share these exclusive backstories live during the performance, giving fans a peek behind the curtain.

Don’t play yourself with the timing. This is a seated, upscale affair, and Knowles stressed one rule above all else: “You have to be on time.” The doors close strictly at showtime—6:30 PM and 8:30 PM—so leave CP time at home.

With tickets moving fast at destinyschild.com, this is your chance to witness music history reimagined. It’s time to suit up, show up, and pay homage to the queens of Houston.

Check out the interview with the Madd Hatta below.