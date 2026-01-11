Listen Live
Teyana Taylor Hosts 'SNL' for the First Time

Teyana Taylor To Make Hosting Debut On 'Saturday Night Live'

Teyana Taylor is set to host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) alongside musical guest Geese on January 24. This will be Taylor’s second appearance on the show, having previously made a guest appearance in 2018. The announcement comes as Taylor, who recently received a Grammy nomination for best R&B album, focuses on her acting career following her retirement from music. SNL will return for its midseason premiere on January 17.

