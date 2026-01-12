Reality AV: Dr. Dre’s Influence On Eminem’s Career

Source: Kevin.Mazur / Getty

Dr. Dre and Eminem’s collaboration was a natural fit due to their shared penchant for controversy and cutting-edge music. Without Dr. Dre, we might not have ever seen Eminem take over the masses. It made sense that Dre would gravitate towards him for a variety of reasons. For starters, there weren’t many white rappers who could really shake the table in that way. Besides Vanilla Ice and smaller, underground types like MC Serch, Em was one of a kind.

Additionally, his penchant for controversy is something that the N.W.A. rapper and producer could immediately identify with. In his days with Ice Cube and Eazy-E to his profane and raunchy G-Funk Chronic Days, Dr. Dre wasn’t a stranger to offending listeners.Dr. Dre sees similarities between himself, Eminem, and John Lennon in terms of being misunderstood geniuses who challenge the status quo. “John Lennon was a wildcat. Any time you’ve got genius and you’re presenting it to the masses, um, you’re going to be looked at in a certain way, especially because most people are afraid of change, you know what I mean? People that are so different and have the ears of so many people and they’re almost like followers to you, it’s dangerous to a lot of people. And I believe John Lennon was one of those people. I believe I’m one of those people. I believe Eminem is one of those people,” Dr. Dre explained. Despite facing backlash for their provocative artistry, “So that’s the reason we’re getting so much flak. That’s the reason NWA was getting so much flak because we had every kid in the ghetto’s ears and they were ready to wear what we wore and say what we said, y’know? And that’s the reason for all the turmoil with Eminem,” Dr. Dre continued. “And what I intend to do with my next record is thrive on that. ” Dre believes they can channel their influence into positive and meaningful work, as evidenced by his upcoming album “Detox.”