Source: Shahriyar Qurbanov / 500px / Getty

The Electrician Career Academy at Trio Education offers a fast-track, hands-on program designed to get students working in a high-demand field. The program, which lasts 10 weeks in the evening or five weeks in the morning, costs around $8,000 and includes boots, tools, OSHA-10 certification, and the TDLR license required to become an electrician. Students learn practical skills such as bending conduit and wiring commercial buildings, with a focus on industry-relevant training. Demand for electricians is high, with an estimated 800,000 openings nationwide, and financial aid is available for qualifying students.

https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2026/01/13/skipping-college-learn-a-trade-houston-program-preparing-students-for-high-demand-electrician-jobs