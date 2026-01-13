Listen Live
Education

Skipping college? Learn a Trade

Houston program preparing students for high-demand electrician jobs

Published on January 13, 2026
The Electrician Career Academy at Trio Education offers a fast-track, hands-on program designed to get students working in a high-demand field. The program, which lasts 10 weeks in the evening or five weeks in the morning, costs around $8,000 and includes boots, tools, OSHA-10 certification, and the TDLR license required to become an electrician. Students learn practical skills such as bending conduit and wiring commercial buildings, with a focus on industry-relevant training. Demand for electricians is high, with an estimated 800,000 openings nationwide, and financial aid is available for qualifying students.

