L.A. Reid Settles

Music executive LA Reid settled a lawsuit with a former employee who accused him of sexual assault and harassment on the day the civil trial was set to begin. The former employee, Drew Dixon, alleged that Reid derailed her career after she rejected his advances in 2021, claiming he groped, kissed, and digitally penetrated her without consent. Dixon stated that Reid’s harassment began in 2000 when he started at Arista Records, leading her to leave the music industry in 2002. The details of the settlement were not disclosed, but both parties released statements on the resolution, with Dixon expressing hope for a safer music business for everyone. Reid’s lawyer stated that the matter was resolved amicably without any admission of liability.

