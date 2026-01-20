Listen Live
Streaming Wars: Netflix Renegotiates Terms with Warner Bros

Netflix revises deal for Warner Bros as streaming giant prepares to report earnings

Published on January 20, 2026
In this photo illustration, the Netflix, Inc. logo seen...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Netflix has announced a revised all-cash deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming and studio assets, replacing the previous stock-and-cash agreement. The new bid eliminates the stock equity component, offering $27.75 per share. This move puts pressure on Paramount Skydance’s David Ellison, who is attempting a hostile takeover of Warner. The revised deal, approved by the WBD board, could sway shareholders’ votes by April. The value of Discovery Global, the soon-to-be spun-off company, is a key point of contention between Netflix and Paramount.

