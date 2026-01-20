Streaming Wars: Netflix Renegotiates Terms with Warner Bros

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Netflix has announced a revised all-cash deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming and studio assets, replacing the previous stock-and-cash agreement. The new bid eliminates the stock equity component, offering $27.75 per share. This move puts pressure on Paramount Skydance’s David Ellison, who is attempting a hostile takeover of Warner. The revised deal, approved by the WBD board, could sway shareholders’ votes by April. The value of Discovery Global, the soon-to-be spun-off company, is a key point of contention between Netflix and Paramount.