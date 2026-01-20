Stephen A. Smith Mulls 2028 Presidential Bid

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Stephen A. Smith, the ESPN personality known for his fearless commentary, is considering a bid for the presidency in 2028. After being approached by elected officials and community organizers, Smith is contemplating a potential run for office. His motivation stems from a desire to challenge career politicians and address dissatisfaction with traditional candidates. Smith’s candidacy would bring a unique perspective to the political landscape, appealing to voters seeking disruption and authenticity in leadership. His consideration reflects broader cultural shifts, blurring the lines between entertainment, sports, and politics.

