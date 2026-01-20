Listen Live
Close
Politics

Stephen A. Smith Mulls 2028 Presidential Bid

Stephen A. Smith says he's seriously considering 2028 run

Published on January 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 HOPE Global Forum
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Stephen A. Smith, the ESPN personality known for his fearless commentary, is considering a bid for the presidency in 2028. After being approached by elected officials and community organizers, Smith is contemplating a potential run for office. His motivation stems from a desire to challenge career politicians and address dissatisfaction with traditional candidates. Smith’s candidacy would bring a unique perspective to the political landscape, appealing to voters seeking disruption and authenticity in leadership. His consideration reflects broader cultural shifts, blurring the lines between entertainment, sports, and politics.

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close