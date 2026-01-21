CREED is Back
Creed just pulled off something nobody saw coming: they sold out the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo in record time, faster than you can shout “CAN YOU TAKE ME HIGHER?” Suddenly every 45-year-old guy who swore he was “never really into Creed” is scrambling for resale tickets and pretending this was always the plan. So the big question is obvious — where the hell have they been all these years?
Back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Creed wasn’t just a band, they were unavoidable. Rock radio owned by them. CD collections stacked with My Own Prison, Human Clay, and Weathered. They sold millions, packed arenas and soundtracked road trips, divorces, gym workouts and questionable life decisions. Then just as fast as they rose, they vanished. Drama, burnout, frontman Scott Stapp’s very public struggles and shifting musical trends shoved Creed into the “remember those guys?” category by the mid-2000s.
They briefly resurfaced with a reunion in 2009, then disappeared again by 2012. For over a decade, Creed lived in reruns — classic-rock radio rotations, bar jukeboxes, and late-night debates about whether they were secretly great or secretly terrible. Meanwhile, the band members stayed busy elsewhere, especially with Alter Bridge, but Creed itself stayed dormant. No big tours. No headlines. No redemption arc.
Then something weird happened. Nostalgia hit hard. Social media resurrected Creed memes. Sports stadiums started blasting “Higher.” Millennials aged into disposable income and Gen X realized their knees hurt, but their taste in music hadn’t changed. When Creed announced their reunion and the Summer of ’99 tour, it didn’t feel ironic — it felt overdue.
That’s how you end up with Creed selling out Rodeo Houston like it’s still Y2K. This wasn’t a fluke. It was a reminder. Creed didn’t disappear because people stopped listening. They disappeared because the world moved on and now it’s circled back. Love them, mock them and sing along anyway. Creed’s back, loud, unapologetic and clearly still in demand. Houston proved it in record time.
