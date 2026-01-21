CREED is Back

Creed just pulled off something nobody saw coming: they sold out the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo in record time, faster than you can shout “CAN YOU TAKE ME HIGHER?” Suddenly every 45-year-old guy who swore he was “never really into Creed” is scrambling for resale tickets and pretending this was always the plan. So the big question is obvious — where the hell have they been all these years?

Back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Creed wasn’t just a band, they were unavoidable. Rock radio owned by them. CD collections stacked with My Own Prison, Human Clay, and Weathered. They sold millions, packed arenas and soundtracked road trips, divorces, gym workouts and questionable life decisions. Then just as fast as they rose, they vanished. Drama, burnout, frontman Scott Stapp’s very public struggles and shifting musical trends shoved Creed into the “remember those guys?” category by the mid-2000s.