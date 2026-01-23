TikToker’s Dr. Pepper Jingle Turned Into a National TV Commercial

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Sometimes the biggest opportunities come from the simplest ideas. That’s exactly what happened to TikTok creator Romeo Bingham, better known online as @romeosshow, after she posted a short video showing love to her favorite soda.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

What started as a playful jingle turned into a massive viral moment — and eventually, a national TV commercial that aired during the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 19.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Romeo’s original video was short, sweet, and impossible to forget. In it, she sang the catchy line, “Dr. Pepper, baby, is good and nice,” while tagging the brand. The internet immediately latched onto the tune. Within days, the clip exploded, pulling in more than 27 million views and over 3 million likes. Fans began remixing the sound, recreating the jingle, and adding their own creative twists. The momentum kept growing, and soon the buzz made its way to Dr. Pepper’s marketing team.

Instead of letting the moment fade, the brand decided to lean into it. Executives reached out to Romeo and worked with her to turn the viral jingle into a full collaboration. The final result was a commercial spot that aired on ESPN during one of the biggest nights in college football. For a creator who started with a phone and a catchy tune, the achievement marked a huge milestone.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Dr. Pepper’s Chief Marketing Officer, Drew Panayiotou, explained that the brand focuses on building content from social media rather than simply posting to it. He shared that Dr. Pepper stays closely connected to what fans — especially Gen Z — are creating and sharing online. According to Panayiotou, Romeo’s video sparked a genuine moment within the brand’s online c

TikToker’s Dr. Pepper Jingle Turned Into a National TV Commercial was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com