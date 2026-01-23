Source: Jeremy Hammond / Getty

Several major school districts across the Houston area have announced closures for Monday as a harsh winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend. Districts confirmed to be closed include Houston ISD, Katy ISD, Aldine ISD, Tomball ISD, Crosby ISD, Spring ISD, Humble ISD, Galena Park ISD, Channelview ISD, and Conroe ISD. Officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to prioritize student and staff safety.

Meteorologists are warning that Houston could experience a significant drop in temperatures beginning late Saturday, with freezing conditions expected overnight and into early next week. Forecasts call for the possibility of icy roads, freezing rain, and wind chills that could make travel dangerous, particularly during early morning hours. Emergency management officials are urging residents to prepare now by limiting travel, protecting pipes, and checking on vulnerable neighbors.

School leaders across the region emphasized that transportation safety and campus conditions were major factors in the decision to close. Many districts noted that icy bridges, school bus routes, and power reliability could all be impacted if the cold weather intensifies as predicted. Families are encouraged to monitor district communication channels for updates regarding additional closures or potential schedule changes later in the week.

Officials stress that conditions could evolve quickly depending on how the storm system moves through Southeast Texas. Parents and guardians are advised to stay informed through trusted local news sources and district alerts. A full and updated list of school closures and delays is available at fox26houston.com as weather conditions continue to develop.

Houston Schools Shut Down Monday Due to Incoming Winter Weather was originally published on theboxhouston.com