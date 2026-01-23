NBA YoungBoy Thanks Donald Trump on New Album After Pardon

YoungBoy thanks Trump for pardon, sees it as a turning point for his career

New album 'MASA' blends personal growth with bold political messaging and visuals

Rapper embarks on first-ever North American tour, signaling a comeback moment

NBA YoungBoy is stepping into a new era — and he’s making it clear on his latest album. Following a presidential pardon earlier this year, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, gave a public shoutout to Donald Trump on his newly released project MASA, which dropped Friday, July 25.

On the track “XXX,” one of the album’s standout records, YoungBoy delivers a lyric that quickly caught fans’ attention. He raps about Trump’s influence while tying it into youth culture and his own slang-heavy style. The line sparked conversation across social media and added another layer of intrigue to the already highly anticipated album.

The song is paired with a visually striking music video filmed in Amsterdam. The clip features bold imagery, including a lime-green American flag and graffiti that reads “All Hail Trump.” With its dramatic visuals and rebellious energy, the video matches the raw, attention-grabbing tone YoungBoy is known for.

MASA, which stands for “Make America Slimy Again,” is a massive release packed with 30 tracks. The project places YoungBoy front and center, while also featuring appearances from artists like Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz. The album blends high-energy production with introspective moments, reflecting both his personal growth and his return to full creative freedom.

The album arrives just months after YoungBoy received a pardon from Trump in May. The rapper had previously faced felony weapon possession charges and was sentenced to 23 months on federal gun charges in December. He was released in April, clearing the path for his comeback.

After the pardon was granted, YoungBoy took to social media to express his gratitude. In a message shared on his Instagram Story, he thanked Trump for giving him the opportunity to move forward with his life and career. He described the moment as a turning point, saying it opened doors to a future he had been working toward. He also thanked Alice Marie Johnson, who helped advocate for his case, and his attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, for supporting him throughout the process.

With legal issues now behind him, YoungBoy is wasting no time getting back to work. He recently announced the MASA Tour, a 27-city run that kicks off September 2 in Dallas. The tour marks his first-ever headlining North American trek, a major milestone for the Baton Rouge native.

For fans, the new album, visuals, and tour signal a fresh chapter for YoungBoy. Whether people agree with his political shoutouts or not, one thing is clear: the rapper is focused on moving forward, rebuilding his momentum, and reclaiming his spot at the top of the charts. As he steps back into the spotlight, MASA stands as both a bold statement and a comeback moment that’s already making waves.

