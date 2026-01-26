Win The Ultimate Big Game Experience at Bar 5015

Source: General / Bar 5015

The Big Game is the perfect excuse to bring everyone together and make a full day out of it cheering on your team with great friends, nonstop energy, and plenty of food and drinks. Whether you are in it for the football, the commercials, or just the vibes, watching the Big Game is always better with a crowd and a table full of favorites. To make it even better, you could win a table for you and your friends to watch the Big Game at Bar 5015, complete with 250 dollars in food and beverages. You must be 21 or older to enter to win, so lock in your crew and get ready to enjoy one of the biggest days in sports the right way.

