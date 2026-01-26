Chad Hugo Sues Pharrell Williams

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Chad Hugo is suing Pharrell Williams, his production partner in the Neptunes, over claims that Williams owes him up to $1m from their final album as NERD, No One Ever Really Dies. The lawsuit alleges that Williams withheld royalties and shares from touring income and merchandising, and refused to share financial documents despite repeated requests. This is the second lawsuit Hugo has filed against Williams, with the first involving a dispute over the Neptunes name. The legal battle highlights ongoing tensions in the music industry over royalty disputes and ownership rights.

