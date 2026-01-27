Source: General / General

The Houston Gamblers are inviting fans to a free fan rally and meet and greet at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday January 31 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm CT. The event is open to the public and gives Houston fans a chance to connect with the team ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

Head Coach Kevin Sumlin along with select players will be in attendance for an afternoon focused on fan interaction. Activities will include meet and greets autograph signings photo opportunities and a chalk talk session where fans can hear directly from the coaching staff.

The family friendly event will also feature children’s activities along with complimentary food and beverages. Fans attending the rally will have the opportunity to purchase season tickets for the 2026 season on site.

Event Details

What Houston Gamblers Fan Rally and Meet and Greet

When Saturday January 31 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm CT

Where 2200 Texas Ave Houston TX 77003

Admission Free and open to the public

Houston Gamblers to Host Free Fan Event at Shell Energy Stadium was originally published on theboxhouston.com