Kevin Durant Roasts Trolls By Turning His Ashiness Into A CeraVe Lotion Ad

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Kevin Durant’s no stranger to going back and forth with his social media trolls, and he loves the interactions so much that it led to a new sponsorship.

He’s constantly getting roasted for his on-court ashiness, and one specific photo that showed a sliver of his dry ankle between his sock and leg sleeve has haunted him for years, but now lotion brand CeraVe is helping him fix it.

Durant headed to social media to read several messages of people critiquing his skincare regimen and him doing what he does best: responding.

“Y’all keep bringing up my legs…might be time to address it with @cerave? #ad,” reads the caption.

One fan wrote, “PLEASE put some lotion on your legs dawg,” with Durant asking, “Why you actually looking at my legs so closely?” while deadpan staring at the camera.

“Every time I forgot to put lotion on my ankles I think about that one photo of Kevin Durant’s ashy ankles,” writes another fan, while the sharpshooter is more focused on the fact he had “35 on 12 shots that night.”

Durant plays off what he calls a “skincident” and his “highly flammable” dry skin. Fans continue to crack jokes, but he has the last laugh with the final tweet suggesting Durant will be the “first NBA player with a lotion deal.”

And with the video ending with a cha-ching, Durant likely got a hefty bag for the endorsement.

CeraVe is in on the jokes, responding, “leave the man and his legs alone, we literally got him covered.”

The partnership makes sense since CeraVe has been the NBA’s official skincare partner since 2025.

“At CeraVe, we are absolutely thrilled to join forces with the NBA because, like them, we believe in championing performance and well-being,” said Esther Garcia, CeraVe U.S. General Manager, when the partnership was announced. “Our core mission is to make effective, dermatologist-developed care accessible to everyone. Our partnership with the NBA is an exciting opportunity to reach a truly unparalleled audience – one that’s passionate, engaged, incredibly diverse, and one that truly values performance, especially when it comes to their skin barrier, head to toe. Beyond the products, our commitment is to ignite a vital conversation about skin and scalp health by expanding access to dermatologists for all and fostering a holistic culture of self-care that empowers the entire NBA community, on and off the court.”

See social media’s reaction to Durant collecting a check for his ashiness below.