Why Altuve and Correa Won’t Suit Up for the World Baseball Classic

Two of the most recognizable faces in Houston baseball will not be taking part in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, as Astros stars José Altuve and Carlos Correa have both been forced to withdraw from the tournament because of insurance-related issues tied to their MLB contracts.

Source: Rob Tringali / Getty

According to multiple reports, neither Altuve nor Correa was able to secure the required insurance coverage needed for MLB teams to approve participation in the WBC. Teams typically require policies that protect them financially in case a player suffers a significant injury while playing internationally. In this case, those policies could not be finalized, effectively shutting the door on both players representing their countries.

Correa, who had planned to suit up for Team Puerto Rico, expressed clear disappointment over the situation. The shortstop reportedly trained all offseason with the intention of being WBC-ready and viewed the tournament as a meaningful opportunity to play for his home island. Ultimately, however, the size and structure of his contract made obtaining insurance coverage difficult, leading the Astros to advise against his participation.

Altuve was expected to play for Team Venezuela, continuing a tradition that has seen him represent his country on the international stage in previous Classics. While Altuve underwent offseason foot surgery, reports indicate he is healthy and preparing for the upcoming MLB season. Still, insurance logistics and club considerations prevented his return to the WBC lineup.

The absences are a significant blow to both national teams. Venezuela loses a veteran leader and former MVP, while Puerto Rico will be without one of its most dynamic infielders and clubhouse voices. Both teams were expected to lean heavily on their experience during pool play and beyond.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic, scheduled for March 5–17 with games in Houston, Miami, San Juan and Tokyo, will still feature a star-studded field. But for Astros fans, the tournament will arrive with a notable sense of what could have been, as two franchise icons are forced to watch from the sidelines rather than compete on the global stage.

Why Altuve and Correa Won’t Suit Up for the World Baseball Classic was originally published on theboxhouston.com