Amazon Cuts Coming

Amazon is cutting 16,000 jobs in a second wave of layoffs in three months as the company restructures and relies on artificial intelligence. The layoffs will affect employees in Prime Video, Amazon Web Services, and human resources. Impacted workers in the US will have a 90-day window to find new roles within the company or receive transition support. The cuts come as Amazon closes some physical stores and invests more in AI, following a trend of tech companies reallocating resources and cutting jobs tied to AI investments.

