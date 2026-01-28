Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 28, 2026
Sybil Wilkes returns with “What We Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. In her latest Sybil cuts through the noise to bring us the headlines that matter most to Black America. From political showdowns in Washington to urgent community alerts, staying plugged in isn’t just about reading the news—it’s about survival and empowerment. Here is the breakdown of the critical stories shaping our world right now.
Political Showdown in Washington
The political landscape in Washington is heating up as top House Democrats have issued a stern ultimatum to President Trump. The demand is clear: fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem immediately, or face impeachment proceedings. This aggressive stance comes in the wake of the tragic killing of U.S. citizen Alex Preddy in Minneapolis. The tension is further compounded by another heartbreaking incident involving the death of Renee Good during the same federal immigration operation. It is a stark reminder that policy decisions have real, often fatal, consequences for our communities, and leadership is demanding accountability at the
Immigration Enforcement Concerns in Ohio
Meanwhile, in the Midwest, anxiety is building as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announces preparations for a potential surge in immigration enforcement. This is particularly concerning for the Haitian community, as over 500,000 Haitians nationwide—including roughly 15,000 in Springfield, Ohio—are facing the loss of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) on February 3rd. While Governor DeWine states he is coordinating with police and schools, the uncertainty of whether ICE will target specific cities leaves thousands of families living in fear. It is a critical moment that calls for vigilance and community solidarity as these protections expire.
Corporate Response to Immigration Operations
The corporate world is also reacting to the turmoil. Leaders from major Minnesota-based companies, including Target, have joined forces with over 60 CEOs to call for de-escalation. In a letter to government officials, these business leaders are urging cooperation following the deadly immigration operations in their state. However, the response hasn’t been without critique. Many voices in the community feel the letter didn’t go far enough, noting that it stopped short of explicitly condemning ICE’s actions. It raises the question: is corporate support enough without calling out the root of the injustice?
Black and Missing: Darsha McAllister and Forever Scott
On this “Black and Missing Wednesday,” our hearts turn to Portsmouth, Virginia. Two young Black girls, 16-year-old Darsha McAllister and 12-year-old Forever Scott, have been missing since January 18th. They were last seen near Fort Lane around 7:30 AM. Darsha is 5’6″ with a medium build, while Forever is 5’2″. They are two of three girls who disappeared during the same event; while one has been found safe, Darsha and Forever remain missing. We must amplify their names and faces. If you have any information, contact the Portsmouth Police or the Black and Missing Foundation immediately.
Stay connected with the facts and narratives that shape our world. Stay locked in, stay vocal, and as Sybil says: “Be informed, be empowered.”
