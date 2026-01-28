Gospel Singer Lucinda Moore Calls Out Byron Cage Over Keyla Richardson Comments

Source: Getty / Getty

Singer Lucinda Moore has been speaking out after fellow gospel artist Byron Cage made what were assumed to be sarcastic comments on social media about Keyla Richardson on American Idol.

Keyla Richardson, a 29-year-old singer who was originally on the hit gospel singing competition show Sunday Best, earned a golden ticket on American Idol, advancing into the next round last night Jan. 27.

Cage took to social media after seeing her perform, where he can be heard asking, “Is this our Keyla Richardson from the gospel community? What happened, Keyla?”

Moore then took to Facebook, congratulating Keyla for advancing and even calling Cage a bully.

“What’s sad is watching so-called “national” gospel artists spend more time blocking, sabotaging, and policing doors than actually walking through new ones themselves. When your legacy is built on gatekeeping instead of greatness, insecurity becomes your loudest ministry,” Moore said in a Facebook post.

She also addressed Cage directly, saying, “SIDENOTE: @byroncage SHUT UP!!!!! Go take your pills bruh! SWALLOW SLOWLY! I can’t stand bullies! I hate it!!!! enough is enough! How about CONGRATULATE!!! Jesus!!!! What you not going to do is discourage these babies grind! SHUT IT ALL THE WAY UP!!!!!”

Cage responded to Moore’s Facebook post in the comments and said, “I had nothing but encouragement for them. Get your facts 100% correct. Stop trying to create something because you’re still salty because you thought you were overlooked intentionally at the church.”

Moore added in the comment to Cage, “Asking a young artist “what happened?” with that sideways tone isn’t concern — it’s disguised shade, and everybody caught it. Leaders don’t interrogate from the sidelines. They either support or stay silent.”

Cage has since said that his initial comments about Richardson were taken out of context.

