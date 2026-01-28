Deflated: Bill Belichick’s Hall Of Fame Snub Leaves NFL Fans In An Uproar

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Subjectivity in sports is rare.

It’s hard to argue when it all comes down to stats and how you stack up in the wins and losses column, but the NFL has found a way after failing to add former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame class.

ESPN reports that voting took place earlier this month, and that Belichick didn’t receive the 40 of 50 votes (80%) needed to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Belichick reportedly got the call last Friday from representatives and was “puzzled” and “disappointed” to learn he didn’t make the cut.

“Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?” Belichick asked an associate, and told another, “What does a guy have to do?”

Belichick isn’t letting the blunder get him too down, and doesn’t see it as a knock on his certifiably legendary career.

“Politics kept him out. He doesn’t believe this is a reflection on his accomplishments,” another source told ESPN on the coach’s mindset.

Still, the blowback was swift, with the Hall of Fame releasing a statement.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame does not comment on the voting of the Selection Committee and awaits the unveiling of the Class of 2026 at ‘NFL Honors’ on Feb. 5 in San Francisco,” a spokesperson said.

Belichick is widely considered the best coach in NFL history, boasting a 333–178 record, making him the third-winningest coach ever, only behind Don Shula.

He won two Super Bowls as a coordinator for the New York Giants, and that was before his reign in New England. He came to Boston in 2000 and promptly got to work, with his first stroke of genius being to pick Tom Brady with the 199th pick in the draft.

The two went on to win six Super Bowls (in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018) and dominated the NFL as the team to beat for more than 20 years.

Still, his success didn’t come without its pains, as he was known to be curt and infamously took a gruff tone with the media.

He was also the face of the Patriots’ “Spygate” drama, where they were caught videotaping the New York Jets’ sideline early in 2007. In the end, commissioner Roger Goodell fined Belichick and the Pats a total of $750,000 and forced them to forfeit their coveted first pick in the 2008 draft.

Then there’s the Brady-led “Deflategate” where he was accused of possessing balls that didn’t have the league-mandated amount of air, making them easier to throw. As a result of their involvement, the team was fined $1 million, forfeited two draft picks, and sidelined Brady for the first four games of the next season.

There’s also an argument on how closely his success is tied to Brady. Brady went on to win a Super Bowl without Belichick when he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Belichick went 28-39 in Boston’s post-Brady era.

But can you really argue with eight rings?

See how the sports world is reacting to the snub below.